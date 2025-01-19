After Getting Engaged, This Daughter’s Parents Announced To Their Friends And Family That She Got Married, So The Daughter Called Them Out For Lying About It

When you are going through major events in life, you want your friends and family to be aware so they can celebrate with you.

AITA for Confronting My Parents After They Announced My Engagement as a Marriage to Family Back Home? Growing up in a South Asian household but also growing up overseas, I’ve always known my parents to prioritize maintaining a particular image within the family. They’ve often bent the truth or avoided sharing certain decisions, especially when those decisions deviate from cultural norms (my non academic awards were posed as academic etc.) I also didn’t become a Dr. like they wanted but chose a safe career option so they would accept it.

It’s frustrating and hurtful, but I’ve come to accept that it’s how they navigate their world. However, a recent incident has left me feeling deeply hurt. After being in a relationship for 3 years (partner is not South Asian and follows a different religion), we decided to get engaged. I made sure my parents knew him well enough and liked him. He even asked my father for permission before proposing.

We got engaged. I shared the moment on social media. After a few weeks, I received a “congratulations on your marriage” message from a family member back home. I was confused but had a light bulb moment and asked my parents before replying. Turns out, my parents had announced to the family back home that I had gotten married, not engaged. When I confronted them, they initially brushed it off, saying it was “best for the family” to word it that way due to cultural perceptions.

Then when i didn’t back down they claimed they’d gotten “excited” and accidentally used the wrong word. Regardless of their reasoning, I was upset. It felt like they had taken my moment and reshaped it to fit their narrative, creating confusion and forcing me to explain the situation to my fiancé as well who was confused. To make matters worse, some of my cousins who saw my engagement post first had already congratulated me before my parents’ announcement, which made the discrepancy even more glaring.

My parents took my confrontation as an overreaction and being difficult (again). They wanted to give money as gift for a house but now my fiancé and I are uncomfortable accepting it. My parents have a habit of using monetary things as a compensation if they do something that is hurtful.

