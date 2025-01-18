Boyfriend Insists On Holding Up Restaurant Line Over Coupon Dispute, And Leaves Girlfriend Embarrassed And Storming Out
Some people love a good deal, but for others, it can cross the line from savvy to embarrassing.
But what would you do if your partner’s obsession with sales and coupons turned every outing into a spectacle?
Would you just deal with it for their sake?
Or would this be too much for you to handle?
In today’s story, one woman finds herself questioning her relationship after a humiliating dinner date.
Here’s what happened.
AITA for being embarrassed with my cheapskate boyfriend?
We’ve been dating for about 4 months, and mostly, it’s been good.
He’s cute, smart, and very successful.
The only downside is that he’s almost addicted to buying things that are on sale or have coupons despite being a VP at his company.
I’m not talking about sometimes or even most of the time, I would be alright with that.
He never buys anything at full price. NEVER!
He plans his cooking around what’s on sale that week at the grocery stores.
All of his clothes were bought on sale or clearance, even his socks and boxers.
Last week, we were at my friend’s house for dinner, and she commented on his shirt.
He proudly said he got it on clearance last year for $20.
I was mortified.
Lastly, we don’t go to any restaurant unless he finds a coupon or they’re running some kind of special.
Frustrated, she couldn’t deal with any longer.
Things came to a head last night when we went out to dinner.
He had a digital coupon for buy one, get one free.
For some reason, the restaurant’s computer didn’t recognize the deal, and the poor cashier couldn’t make it work.
We were holding up the crowded line because he refused to pay for both dinners.
Finally, the cashier called the manager, but he was busy somewhere else in the restaurant.
While we waited, the people behind us were getting annoyed.
I was so embarrassed I left him standing in line by himself and went to the car.
We argued the entire drive home.
We were supposed to go to the movies because he got free tickets, but I wasn’t in the mood, so he dropped me off.
We haven’t texted today at all.
When I talked to my friends at brunch, they didn’t see a problem with it, and I found it frustrating that they didn’t understand how embarrassing it is.
AITA?
It’s easy to see what she means, but he was probably raised like this.
Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say.
Here’s someone who also tries to save money where they can.
This person understands why she was embarrassed.
These are valid questions.
As this person points out, there’s nothing wrong with either of them, but they’re not good together.
There’s nothing wrong with saving money.
Unfortunately, she may want to reconsider the relationship or learn to live with it because he’s not going to change.
