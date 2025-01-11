Bride Wants To Get Married At Her Late Father’s Farm, But Her Fiance Thinks That’s A Horrible Idea And Wants Her To Pay For A “Decent” Venue

Weddings involve a lot of planning, and one of the most important decisions is where to get married.

In today’s story, a bride knows exactly where she wants to get married, and she has a very sentimental reason for her decision. The problem is that her groom is completely opposed to this wedding venue idea.

Let’s see why they disagree about this venue.

AITA for wanting to have my wedding in my dad’s farm? My fiance (30M) and I (26F) recently got engaged. We discussed few things about the wedding, and I told my fiance that I’d like to have the wedding in my dad’s farm. Now to give context about the farm, this was my dad’s farm where we grew up (mother abandoned us) we didn’t have much and dad struggled to keep us afloat throughout the years. He had many chances to sell the farm but he refused and said that it was the only thing he had when he had nothing else.

She has a very good reason to want to have his wedding at the farm.

He passed away 5 years ago. He couldn’t get a chance to attend my wedding, but I thought that since his spiritual presence in the farm is strong then I could have the wedding there. This way I’m including him in my mile stone and having him be there to support me spiritually.

The fiance is 100% against getting married at the farm.

My fiance laughed at this “illogical thinking” of mine and said that I better just pay for a venue, but I can not afford it. He didn’t believe that me and my family can not afford a venue and then, he and his mom started complaining about what the guests will say about the chosen place for the wedding, how they’ll basically “laugh” and how the guests themseleves are of high class and inviting them to the farm will make them (fiance & family) look small. I pointed out the sentimentality aspect but my fiance lashed out at me saying that I was being a dictator and that the farm represents 0 sentimentality to him and family.

Her future mother-in-law is against the farm idea too.

We started arguing and he suggested I get a loan or something and forget the whole farm idea even after I explained how we could make the place look elegant with lighting and decorations, but he was having none of it. His mom pulled me aside yesterday and URGED me to let go of this “horrible idea” and actually start figuring out a way to pay for a DECENT venue. I stopped speaking to her despite her pressuring me via hourly phone calls. My fiance is giving me silent treatment at the moment.

Honestly, the fiance’s reaction to the farm is a huge red flag. I’d consider calling off the wedding.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

