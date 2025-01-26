Bully Messed With Roommate’s Friend, So The Roommate Used The Bully’s Own Tactics To Get Back At Them

Bullies are often the kinds of people who like to make other people miserable but immediately complain if someone tries to pull a prank on them.

In today’s story, one student at boarding school had to share a room with a bully.

When the bully targeted his friend as a victim, he came up with a plan to get back at the bully.

Let’s read all the details.

I made my roommate sleep on a bed full of shampoo because he and his friend poured a little bit on my friend’s bed So 2 years ago, I spent a year abroad in a boarding school at England. It was quite an enjoyable experience, except for one small detail. Some of my schoolmates were absolutes jerks which just enjoyed making people suffer for the sake of it. One of them was my roommate, and although he did not try to piss me off directly, he did to one of my friends.

Here’s an example of the bullying.

This guy was from Hong Kong, therefore his English level was not great, that mixed with the fact that he was a bit weak and skinny, made him the ideal target for these kind of people. Once, they took someone’s shampoo and poured a little bit over his bed to make the rest of the boarding house think it was a bodily fluid. It did not work, but the fact that there was an attempt to make him go through that was enough to make us both create a revenge.

He got revenge with shampoo.

See, both the bully and I went to drama lessons, and some days after the incident the teacher told us that we had a trip to London to watch the Lion King as part of our drama course, we had also been informed that we would be arriving pretty late (3AM minimum). I saved the date and just after we left for the trip I said “I needs to go to the bathroom.” I went to his room, took his shampoo and poured it all over his bed and his sheets and his pillows, I left the whole room as messy as I could and left.

Nobody suspected him.

The next day he had all his pajamas plus uniform filled with shampoo. The head of house opened “an investigation” to see who was responsible. But I guess he was not very good at it because the first meeting he made started by telling me that I did not need to be there as he certainly knew it was not me. This was supported on the fact that I was “supposedly” at London and that I was one of the best students of the school (I ended up having the most school merits by quite a margin).

He eventually admitted he was responsible.

Anyway, the day I left the school to go back to Spain, I opened my phone to write a message on the house group chat. I said “Remember the shampoo incident?” Someone answered “Yes, Why?” “I was the one who did it”

That was clever timing to get away with it and not be suspected.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This reader had sound effects thanks to mother nature!

Another reader shares a story where the culprits didn’t get away with it.

It really was nice of him to defend his friend.

This reader finds the revenge tame.

He could’ve told them in person.

That bully deserved what he got.

Isn’t it nice when that happens?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.