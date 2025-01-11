January 11, 2025 at 2:22 am

Call Center Employee Was Told To Increase Talk Time, But Then The Company Discovered That The Employee Actually Had A Six Hour Call

by Jayne Elliott

Some call center employees have a knack for getting people talking!

In today’s story, a call center employee knows exactly what to say and do to stretch out what otherwise might be rather short conversations.

Spoiler alert: her employer wasn’t happy then, either.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Work in a call centre? Need to increase talk time?

Call old guys, ask them about fishing, cars, military politics.

Call old ladies, tell them you’re considering kids with your husband/wife, ask them about their grandkids/kids.

(NOT ‘where’s your grandkid live?’ but ‘you remind me of my grandma I bet you’re the one your grandkids call when they’re unsure of big choices like this).

Six hours is a LONG call.

Source: Got pulled into a meeting to discuss the fact that despite meeting every other KPI including upsells NPS ( net promoter score, essentially how much they liked you and would recommend the company based on their experience) my avg talk time was lower than what they wanted.

Got pulled into another meeting at the end of that shift to discuss my 6 hour call with a WWII vet, and told to not worry about talk time in future.

This call center employee certainly knows how to get people talking!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This customer talked on the phone for two hours.

This reader doesn’t understand why a long phone call would be better.

A former call center employee weighs in…

Another call center employee had friends call in.

This call center employee loves talking to older people.

I bet call center employees hear a lot of interesting stories.

Which might sometimes take a while.

