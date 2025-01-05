Car Expert Is A Huge Fan of Mazda’s New Hybrid Vehicle. – ‘Might be the best of both worlds.’

Have you taken a look at the Mazda CX-50 Hybrid yet?

If not, I think you’re going to want to after you hear what this car expert had to say about the vehicle.

The man said, “Is this a Mazda or a Toyota? Here’s why the Mazda CX-50 Hybrid might be the best of both worlds. Well, believe it or not, I’m not confused about this badge.”

He continued, “I do know that this is a Mazda, but we actually have a Toyota Hybrid engine under the hood. This is the RAV4’s hybrid setup. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 219 horsepower, and it’s rated at 38mpg.”

The TikTokker added, “But why is it the best of both worlds? Well, because you’re gonna get the signature Mazda design. I think this looks a lot better than a RAV4, and it’s not in everyone’s driveway.”

The car expert then said, “We’re also gonna have new wheels for the hybrid model. And on the inside, it’s a lot more premium than your average RAV4. We have a real leather seat. They’re gonna be finished in an exclusive red color just for the hybrid model.”

He continued, “Leather through the dashboard, heated and ventilated seats, and we’re also gonna have a head-up display, which is something you cannot get on the Toyota RAV4. And lastly, this actually costs less than a fully loaded RAV4. We’re sitting at $42,000 for a fully loaded CX-50 Hybrid.”

He asked viewers, “Would you buy this over the Toyota counterpart or all the other competition?”

The price tag for the Mazda is $42,065.

