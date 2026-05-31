Her Friend Generously Gifted Her an Automatic Litter Box, but She Later Realized It Came With Strings Attached

Pets, as its common knowledge now, are often more like family to their owners than anything else. That being said, they can also become nearly as expensive as family members as well. Cats in particular, especially for those who like to spoil them, can become quite costly in their needs.

How would you handle a close friend gifting you something special for your pets, then turning around and trying to rip you off? One person recently shared their conundrum like this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITAH if I don’t pay my friend for an automatic litter box

My friend gave me an old automatic litter box because she got a new one and I had never tried one because I wasn’t sure if my cats would use it.

Well my cats hated it, as I thought might happen.

I told her they didn’t like it and said I’d bring it to work or her place to give it back.

Fair enough, these things happen.

Well, she was always busy or I was busy, and then she got fired and it stayed in my trunk until March.

In March, my friend was here visiting from out of state and she has cats and was interested in trying it out.

I texted my friend and asked if she was ok with that and that I could see if my friend could pay for it if that was something she wanted.

Seems like the courteous thing to do.

She texted back and said of course my other friend could take it it’s no problem.

So I gave it to her and that was that.

She did not say anything about payment or how much she would want for it.

Then a deal’s a deal.

Now it’s April, a month after she said to give it to my other friend and she texted me saying that the price is 170$ for it but no pressure or rush in paying her.

AITA to not want to pay that?

The friend that took it can’t afford that and I can’t afford that.

Sounds like this friend might be scheming something.

Plus, when I looked up the litter box online it isn’t sold anymore and the new version is only 139$.

I feel like had she told me that price from the beginning my other friend wouldn’t have taken it and I would’ve just kept it in my trunk until I saw her.

I haven’t responded to her text yet and I’m just wondering if I should just try and pay her because I brought up payment to begin with but she didn’t say anything until a month after.

That’s totally unethical on this girl’s part.

I had that litter box in my trunk for almost 6 months.

If I am being TA let me know and I’ll figure out what to do.

In no world is that the case.

So AITAH for not wanting to pay 170$ for an old automatic litter box?

Was told by a friend to post in a few different places if it isn’t allowed I apologize.

This woman is trying to get her friends to take over her, quite literal, dirty work.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who refuses to continue to enable her siblings financially, even though their mother expects her to do just that.

Let’s see how the Reddit community chimed in here.

The comments were in pretty unanimous agreement.



And instructed the original poster on how to handle the tension.



One person encouraged her to stand her ground.



Another recommended the best course of action.



And someone else suggested some petty revenge.



Their pets aren’t the only ones acting catty here.