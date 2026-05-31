A Landlord Is Facing Major Backlash After Trying to Force a Tenant Out of a Legally Binding Lease

Imagine signing a lease for a year long contract on an apartment. You’d think that would mean that the apartment is yours for the next year, right? You wouldn’t have to worry about where you’re going to live. All you’d have to do is pay the rent on time.

What would you do if the landlord came to you with a sob story claiming that she has nowhere else to go and needs to move into the apartment herself? Would you be willing to break the lease and move out so that the landlord could move in, or would you refuse since you have a signed lease and you have nowhere else to go?

In this story, one tenant finds herself in this exact situation, and she feels bad for the landlord but also doesn’t want to move out. She’s not sure what to do.

Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTA for not vacating my apartment even though my landlord might need it? I will be entering my third year leasing an apartment with my current landlord. The lease goes into effect on September 1. On Sunday 8/17 my landlord came over to my unit to sit down with me and discuss the terms of the new lease. We did so and broke the lease down line by line since there were some changes over the last few years. I was fine with this at the time. The copy of the lease she gave to me was already signed by her. It was given to me SIGNED. All that was needed was my signature. I also signed it at that time.

They made a verbal agreement.

She told me to hold onto it as she didn’t have a copy for her own files and would like me to make her one and to also use the copy I had on hand to extend my parking pass. I held onto that copy. This same day her and I did have a personal discussion about how much I’ve been struggling and entered a verbal agreement to continue to give her the rent that I was paying her up until this point, though the lease stated otherwise. On 8/23 she came to me and stated that she thought deeply about the verbal agreement that we had made, and would like to go back on it. That I had already signed a contract and that “this is just business“ she will hold me to the numbers that are written down on the contract and signed. She told me to “figure it out.”

The landlord had a suggestion.

I understood. She said that if I thought I was going to struggle that badly that she would be willing to “go on a month-to-month basis with me“ instead of the year long lease. I wasn’t sure at the time so she said that she would give me some time to think about it and if I wanted to follow through with the year, long lease, to go and copy it. If I provided her with a copy of the lease, that is already signed, then she would take that as me agreeing to the year long lease and would leave it be.

OP wanted to continue with the year long lease.

Now, less than 48 hours after I went and copied the contract with full intentions of continuing our lease for a year. I was preparing to inform her of this when she comes to me first and tells me that her divorce is getting ugly and that she needs the unit because she “has nowhere else to go”. I’m from several states away and have moved here entirely alone. I can rely on is over 1000 miles away. She told me she would return my security deposit, and promised me free rent for the month that I stay while I “find somewhere else to go.”

They both really need a place to stay.

She told me that a friend told her she could stay with her “up to 45 days but after that, I don’t know when I’m going to do“. If I don’t follow through with this lease, I won’t have anywhere to live at ALL and won’t know what to do for a full year. WIBTA if I told her “to figure it out”, that the lease is already signed and I fully intend on being her tenant for another year even though it sounds like she needs the unit just as badly as I do?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who was accused to using too many sources, so he decided the next time to use none at all.

I feel bad for the landlord, but the lease is signed! Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a warning.

Here’s a suggestion.

Here’s how it works in California.

This is a good way of thinking about it.

Legally, the landlord may or may not be able to break the lease and force the tenant to move out depending on where they live and the laws in that area. If the landlord is legally able to force the tenant to move out, OP is going to have to figure out something quickly. It’ll be time to start apartment hunting.

If the landlord is not able to force the tenant to move out legally, OP is under no obligation to move out. She has a signed lease for a year. Her situation isn’t all that different than the landlord’s situation. Neither one of them have another place to go, so it’s not like she’s refusing to move just to be mean.

The issue really comes down to the local laws, but even if she is legally able to stay, it’s possible that the landlord may look for any excuse to evict her. If she can find another place to live, that would probably be the best option for everyone.