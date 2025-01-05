Car Owner Talked About How An Accident Turned Her Life Upside Down. – ‘I am not prepared for this at all.’

Car accidents are bad enough on their own, but the fallout from them can be pretty awful, as well.

A TikTokker named Kyndall posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about how things went from bad to worse after she was involved in a wreck.

Kyndall said she was sitting at a red light in her car when another vehicle hit her.

Not only was her car totaled, but her insurance company didn’t help her get another vehicle.

She said, “So does anyone want to explain to me car insurance and how this works and how this is fair?”

Kyndall mentioned that her car was 10-years-old and had 200,000 miles on it.

Kyndall said, “It’s hardly worth anything. They’re considering it a total loss.”

Her insurance company told her they’d tow her car but that was the extent of their help.

She told viewers, “I don’t have a car. I can’t keep it, I can’t drive it. So now I just don’t have a car and have to buy a new one.”

She added, “I an not prepared for this at all.”

Here’s the video.

Kyndall posted a follow-up video and said that she learned a lot about how to handle her problem through TikTok videos about what she should do next.

She said, “The price that they are going to give me to release it, sadly, is very fair. I definitely don’t want to have a car payment.”

Take a look.

She’s been through a lot…

