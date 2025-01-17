January 16, 2025 at 8:49 pm

Car Salesman Talked About Weird Thing Customers Do After They Buy Ford Raptor Trucks

by Matthew Gilligan

People sure are weird…

A car salesman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about an interesting phenomenon he’s noticed when it comes to people who buy Ford Raptor R vehicles.

The man said that every customer who has bought a Ford Raptor R from him has taken the vehicle’s decals off.

What makes the whole thing kind of weird is that the decals are listed as an $1,800 option by Ford.

He said, “This is one of my customer’s trucks. One thing I noticed about every single Raptor R customer I’ve sold, they always want me to remove the graphics.”

The salesman said, “On the MSRP, it’s like $1,800 for the stickers on the hood, right here, and on the back. One of the gentlemen I sold it to as I was walking out of finance to give him the rest of his paperwork, I just see him yanking the stickers off the side. Nobody wants the stickers on the Raptor R’s apparently.”

He added, “Maybe there’s a reason why I can’t afford one. But, I would keep the stickers on. I don’t know. What would you do?”

And here’s how viewers reacted.

One individual weighed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this viewer made a funny comment.

Well, this is interesting…

