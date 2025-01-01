Company Demands Immediate Removal Of All Branding, And Leaves A Former Partner No Choice But To Cease Communication Entirely

Cutting ties with a company is never simple, especially when the demands are unreasonable and rushed.

How would you handle being ordered to erase all traces of a partnership overnight, only to be bombarded with complaints about things beyond your control?

Would you push back?

Or would you comply a little too perfectly?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact situation.

Here’s how it went down.

Can’t use company’s name in any way, shape or form. I was the representative for a U.S.-based company until the end of last year. I was notified of this via email early last month (no prior notice, no forewarning, nothing was even remotely indicating that we were going to be left out) and that I should stop using any documents that contain the company’s name and anything else related to it. I should also avoid “doing anything” that would imply in any way, shape, or form that I or my own company are still their representatives in my country.

Apparently, they wanted these changes to take effect immediately.

This, mind you, is not a small task as we are talking about a fairly large business with more than 40 different locations in my country. Which means repainting every single one of them so the company’s logo is not shown, destroying business cards, stationery, advertising, websites, social media and a ton of other stuff. We were not given any specific date to finish destroying and removing everything, and we assumed, given the size of this enterprise, that we would have some time to sort everything out. However, they started basically harassing us via email and over the phone every 24 hours to complain that this or that website was still showing us as the representatives (websites that we have no control over and that had published articles mentioning us from *previous years*).

To follow the rules, they were forced to stop answering phones and emails.

Anyway, this was, of course, turning nasty, so we decided to maliciously comply with what they were asking of us. We simply stopped responding to their emails and phone calls. Just a few days ago, I received a phone call on my personal phone from one of the board members of the company who I’m (was?) friends with asking me why we would stop responding to their emails. So I told him that as much as we wanted to reply, those emails were sent to a domain that contained the company’s name and that we were forbidden to use it. Similarly, our office phone numbers are under the company’s name, so we could not answer them they will need to find a way to reach us that does not make us break their own rules.

Bravo! He gave them a taste of their own medicine.













