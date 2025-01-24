Counselor Jokes With The Camp’s Chef About Grey Poupon Mustard, So The Chef Decides To Order A Whole Crate As A Hilarious Response

Do you remember the old Grey Poupon mustard commercials where someone would roll down a car window and ask, “Pardon me, but do you have any Grey Poupon?”

In this story, a summer camp counselor apparently saw so many of these commercials that he thought it was a funny joke to recite the line to the camp’s chef.

What he wasn’t expecting was the camp’s chef to find a funny way to get back at him for the silly joke.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Do you have any Grey poupon? Back in 2005 my best friend and I worked for this kids’ camp. It was a week long stay kids camp. We’d get campers on Mondays and have fun till Sunday. I at the time was a counselor, and so was my best friend. Had a few funny stories from working these summers. and of course, the darndest things kids will say when parents aren’t around. I could fill a book with the stories, pranks, and fun days we had. (Me and my buddy had become fanatic experts in Ultimate frisbee by our 5th year) anyways.

Meet the chef.

So every other lunch would be an outdoor sack lunch. The lunches were made by a pretty cool guy, a chef who’d volunteered his hours. He’s stand proudly by his food when it gets served. He had his wife as a sou. (a guy we’ll call Barry). So my best friend is a wise-A and a class clown type. And if he can get a jab in, he will.

The chef got annoyed.

During our first sack lunch day of the summer, he’d grab his lunch and then walk over to the chef to thank him. But right before thanking the guy (for making his lunch), he’d walk up to the guy, then proceed to mime rolling down a window. And then, in a fake English accent, He’d ask, “Do you have any Grey Poupon?” (With his hand extended like the commercial.) 5 sack lunches of this same act later, the chef becomes gradually ticked. the “it was fine the first time, but now you’re just a horse’s A”

The chef had a surprise waiting.

Cue the Malicious compliance The chef prepared a special bag to which he wrote “Mr Grey Poupon” on the label. My best friend is in line with his kids grabbing lunch bags and sees the special labeled bag. He grabs it with surprise.

Be careful what you ask for, you just might get it!

Inside was the normal sandwich, chips, cookie, milk, snack crackers, and……. 30 packets of Grey poupon. For the full summer, my friend got a similar bagged lunch with just as many “Grey Poupon” packets. My friend started asking the chef to hold back as he didn’t need that many each time, but the chef kept putting two dozen or more inside his bag.

The last bag was heavier than the others.

Now cue some more malicious compliance On the last week of kids, my friend goes to get his lunch bag. The “Mr Grey Poupon” labeled bag was filled to the brim in mainly “Grey Poupon” Mustard packets. The bag must have weighed a pound, maybe 2, like someone had dumped a case in the bag. As my best friend grabbed his bag, the chef said, “Support it from the bottom.”

But wait, there’s even more Grey Poupon!

Days later, with a chuckle, I asked the chef, “What gives with the giant bag of Mustard packets”. The chef replies, “had to finish the Crate somehow.” On my buddies’ last day, he went to his mailbox cubbie. Lo and behold in his mail box, cubbie was one last surprise. A full gallon of Grey poupon mustard as a gift. When I asked the chef secretly some days later, he admitted: “I had to blow the surplus budget on something, right?”

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

