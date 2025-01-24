Couple Allows In-Laws To Temporarily Live At Their House After Immigrating From Another Country, But They Overstayed Their Welcome And The Husband Wants Them To Leave

Allowing family to live with you can be a rewarding experience, but it’s not without its challenges. This is especially true when space is tight, and they overstay their welcome.

So, what would you do if you opened your home to loved ones only to feel like they weren’t making an effort to move forward? Would you extend their stay to be nice? Or would you hold firm to the boundaries you set?

In today’s story, one man faces this exact dilemma, and people are not happy with his decision. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not letting my wife’s family stay at our house for a few extra months? So my wife’s family came here for a better life from another country and they were staying at our house. It’s a family of 5, and our house isn’t the biggest and only has 1 bathroom, so that’s 7 people in the house when it was only just 2 before. We gave them 120 days to find to find a job and a place for themselves.

It didn’t seem like they were even looking for a place to live.

They all found jobs, but they couldn’t find an actual place to stay, so they are renting bedrooms and are now upset with us. It’s like they weren’t even trying to find a place to stay. It seemed as if they got too comfortable. If they were looking, they would have asked me for help, but they asked me maybe once, but that’s about it. They weren’t proactive about it at all, so I told my wife they had to leave, and now everyone is upset with me. AITA?

Yikes! That’s a really tough situation to deal with.

Let’s find out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this story.

This person makes a really good point.

Here’s someone who’s also an immigrant.

These folks wouldn’t have let them stay at all.

More great thoughts on the matter.

What’s fair is fair.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.