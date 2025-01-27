Couple Deliberately Rammed The Woman In Front Of Them With Their Suitcase, But The Airport Security Agent Got Revenge For Her

Airport security lines can be long and daunting, but it’s necessary to make sure everyone is safe.

Airport justice I was flying solo in my early twenties. I was in a small airport in Europe, waiting to pass through security. It was very early morning. Because of the time, the line for security was not too long. There were maybe 20 or so people waiting.

This woman was waiting in line for security in front of a couple.

I was only travelling with a large backpack. There was only one agent serving the whole line. There was a couple queued behind me with a big rolling suitcase. They were pushing it in front of them.

The couple repeatedly rammed their suitcase toward her.

As the line crawled forward, I took a few steps forward to close the gap. The woman pushing her suitcase, rammed it into the back of my legs. At first, I didn’t react because accidents happen, and I wasn’t injured or anything. But then, it happened again. And again.

There was no reason for them to do this.

Every time the line moved, I followed, but I would also get rammed by their suitcase. I was not slowing them down or in their way. I was literally just ahead of them in line.

She decided she wouldn’t confront them.

I chose to walk the path of peace. I just tried my best to dodge them ramming me. At times, I would just stare at them while they did it. They saw me. They saw me reacting. But they just kept doing it.

She thought they were trying to start an argument.

I did not speak the language they did, but they were basically muttering and grumbling to each other. I’m assuming they were complaining about the wait. But, geez, hurting a random stranger won’t speed things up. My best guess is they were trying to bait me into a conflict? Who knows?

She was seeking help from the airport agent.

A few times that they hit me, I had looked up at the airport agent. I made eye contact. I could tell they saw what was happening between me and these jerks. Also, not one person in line had been pulled aside for extra screening.

Justice was served.

It was finally my turn to go through security. I walked through no problem. Then, I got the sweet satisfaction of watching the jerks behind me get stopped, and they got directed into the extra full search room. In my heart, I felt like the airport agent was getting revenge for me.

I think the airport agent was getting revenge too.

Sometimes, strangers will help you get the revenge you want.

