Couple Is Looking Forward To A Vacation In Japan, But Now The Mother-In-Law Will Be Tagging Along And Staying In The Same Hotel Room

WIBTA (27F) for getting my own room in a vacation trip with my husband (31M) My husband and I had our honeymoon in Japan. We were there for an around 5 days and as soon as we left we knew we would like to come back. Fast forward to the following year I told him that we could visit the following year (this year) for 10 days, we would just need to save money. We bought the tickets and as we were telling his parents about this, his mom offered to pay for our hotel which I was so grateful for but my parents have taught me that these type of things usually come with strings attached.

Well 3 months ago I found out that his mom paid for a hotel for the days we were going which was was like yay! The catch? She was coming too for 3 days. I did not say anything because I tend to stay silent and think to fully understand how I am feelings (I am an introvert who gets mentally exhausted from interacting with people -hubby is aware of this)

Well last month my husband was on a call with his mom, turns out she’s staying with us for 6 days. After he hung up, I decided to voice how I was uncomfortable doing this because his mom might say we can do our own thing but I am thinking we would have to be considerate and spent time with her since she is paying for our hotel for 6 days then the second shoe dropped.. She is staying with us for 6 days IN THE SAME ROOM.

I talked with my husband about all this how I did not feel ok, how now I have to mentally prepared to have an extra person that I NEED to talk to in my vacation. There is no really winning because if he cancels with her she will know something is up and her still going I don’t get to relax the last days of my vacation. Tonight I found out it was my husband that invited her.. He said he didn’t mean it literally, he just mentioned it in passing like”oh the flights are cheap and food is good” Mom said “thats nice I would like to go” Which he replied then come.

My main issues are I was not asked if I was okay and he didn’t set a boundary saying you cannot be in the same room as us Now Im thinking about getting my own room. I don’t mind spending extra money so I can feel comfy during my vacation and he gets to spend the night since it is not a big deal and he has always done that (before marriage, according to him it is an Asian thing) So WIBTA for getting my own room ? I don’t want to come out as a brat for not being grateful over her paying for a room for us.

