Critically Endangered Black-Footed Ferrets Receive A Much-Needed Boost In Genetic Diversity Through Babies Being Born To A Clone
The black-footed ferret is seriously endangered. In fact, up until recently, all living black-footed ferrets came from just seven individuals, which means there was very limited genetic diversity with this animal.
Limited genetic diversity can cause serious issues in any animal. For black-footed ferrets it can result in sylvatic plague or canine distemper. Even with professional care, species with seriously limited genetic-diversity can end up going extinct due to the complications.
Knowing this challenge, the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI), which is located in Front Royal, Virginia came up with a plan.
They took an old tissue sample from a black-footed ferret that died in 1988. This tissue was preserved at the Frozen Zoo, which is a part of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. The DNA in that tissue was of great quality, and allowed the team to clone three new members of the species.
The fact that they came from older tissue means that it has the genetic diversity from that time, which the researchers say is about seven times greater than the existing stock.
To make things even better, one of those ferrets (named Antonia, pictured above) recently gave birth to two black-footed ferret kits. This is the first time an endangered species clone has been able to successfully give birth, marking a huge milestone in the conservation of animals.
Once the kits grow into maturity, they will be able to breed with the surviving ferrets and hopefully have babies of their own, dramatically expanding the genetic diversity of the species.
Paul Marinari is the senior curator at the Smithsonian’s NZCBI and put out a statement on the event, saying:
“The successful breeding and subsequent birth of Antonia’s kits marks a major milestone in endangered species conservation. The many partners in the Black-footed Ferret Recovery Program continue their innovative and inspirational efforts to save this species and be a model for other conservation programs across the globe.”
This is certainly a major event that will provide hope to many who are passionate about the conservation of animals. Being able to introduce additional genetic diversity into a species like this will dramatically increase the odds of survival.
Cloning animals has incredible potential.
Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.