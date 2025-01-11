Customer Is Angry At How Small The Servings Are At A New Restaurant, So He Refuses To Pay For Dinner And Calls The Menu “False Advertising”
by Jayne Elliott
When it comes to eating out, some people prefer quality and are willing to pay a lot for a small serving. Then there are people who simply only care about quantity and would rather pay less for a big fast food burger.
In today’s story, a girlfriend and boyfriend are on opposite sides of this spectrum with the girlfriend caring about quality and the boyfriend only caring about quantity.
Let’s see how the drama escalates when they decide to try a new restaurant.
AITA for refusing to pay at a restaurant that was false advertising?
So my girlfriend (her 27 me 28) wants to go to this fancy new restaurant in the city that she’s heard good things about.
We get there and it seems like one of those hipster places but whatever, I’m hungry.
I look at the menu and this place is crazy expensive – like every dish is more than $15-$20 and half the ingredients I’ve never heard of.
I order the bison steak ($26) and my girlfriend orders some weird pasta, noki I think ($18).
He was expecting a much bigger serving.
Very important, these were listed as ENTREES on the menu.
Mind you with drinks plus tip this is going to come out to over $60 which is already ridiculous for dinner for two people.
So anyway we order as we are starving.
My steak arrives and I am shocked, it’s like 6 small pieces of sliced steak with some weird sauce on the side and a small handful of salad.
He expected a LOT more food.
I joke to the waiter “where’s the rest of my steak?”
And he explains they serve smaller portions at this restaurant because they focus on getting the highest quality ingredients.
I don’t care if this bison was blessed by the pope himself, it’s absurd to charge that much for such a small bit of steak, it’s highway robbery.
When I go to restaurants I expect an entree to fill me up and be enough for leftovers.
The food was good, but that wasn’t good enough for him.
I’m complaining to my girlfriend, and she’s getting annoyed with me.
Similar situation with her pasta. It was like maybe 12 pieces of noki dressed up with some frou frou stuff.
Granted the food was pretty good, but I can not get over how tiny these portions are.
I’m a big guy and I like to eat, what can I say.
He refuses to pay for dinner.
When the waiter comes back, I inform him we will not be paying for our meal, and that they are falsely advertising entrees that barely qualify as a light snack.
My girlfriend is begging me to stop, but that’s where we’re different, I don’t let businesses push me around and rip me off.
A manager comes and apologizes but asks us to leave.
I don’t end up paying as they realized I called them out on their garbage.
He realizes he could’ve handled the situation better.
My girlfriend is silent the entire time on the way back.
Im still hungry so I drive through McDonald’s and get a burger, and when I did that she asked to be dropped off at her place.
It’s now the next day and I’m starting to think I didn’t handle the situation as well as I could have (I could have probably just asked for a discount).
My girlfriend hasn’t responded to my texts so now I’m starting to think I’m a jerk.
AITA?
Wow – talk about not appreciating quality food! I don’t know that his relationship with his girlfriend is going to work out if he would seriously prefer McDonald’s.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted…
This is what I was thinking.
It might’ve been different if he complained before eating the food.
I’m sure his girlfriend was embarrassed.
Gnocchi is delicious.
It definitely wasn’t false advertising.
He owes his girlfriend an apology.
I don’t think they’re compatible.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, date night, dating, girlfriend, menu, picture, reddit, restaurant, top
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.