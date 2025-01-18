Customer’s Bizarre Bagel Request Results In Worker Burning Her Food To A Crisp

Sometimes, customers just want to pick a fight.

Anyone who has ever worked in customer service knows this is true, and they also know that if they want to keep their jobs, they have to pick their battles.

Read how one Redditor recalls their Dunkin’ days, specifically the one where food caught fire.

Toasted enough? I worked at Dunkin’ my senior year of high school (2005-2006).

But the customers weren’t very kind.

People were TERRIBLE to us, and we would often be called “drop out,” etc. I’m a very good, polite, “customer service” personality. Well one afternoon, a woman requested a bagel extra toasted. Okay. I turn down the speed of the toaster to its lowest setting (so the bagel is under the coils longer), and I prep it and hand it off.

Yeah, this was one of those customers…

She looks at it and very upset but still trying to be polite tells me she asked for extra toasted and please make it again. Okay, I put it through even longer. Returns it again, less polite, visibly irritated.

But this customer wasn’t having it.

I finally make it go as toasted as I can without actually setting it on fire. This time, she is very upset, calling me names and saying that I’m too stupid to get what extra toasted means. I apologize and say that I can’t roast a bagel any more without it catching on fire. This time, she raises her voice and says, “The customer is always right, make it correctly!”

That’s when this worker tried one last time…

So….I put it through longer, and 3/4 the way through the track catches on fire. I watch it go, the smoke alarms started going off and with the woman watching me over the counter her flaming bagel lands in the tray. I count “one Mississippi….two Mississippi” blow it out and declare “bagels done!”

Yes, this worker blew the fire out on this customer’s bagel.

That time she didn’t complain. Honestly, I think she was trying to process a teenager watching her food on fire and then blowing it out.

This customer certainly got her bagel extra toasted!

It’s just what she asked for.

