Dad Feels Uncomfortable At Big Parties, So He Left His Son’s Wedding Before They Even Had Dinner And Convinced His Wife To Leave Early Too

How would you feel if your parents didn’t care enough about your wedding that they left early? We’re talking right after the ceremony and before the reception begins early.

AITA for leaving my son’s wedding early? My son, Alan (26M), has just recently gotten married to Helen (25-26F). I love them both very much. It’s relevant to mention that I really dislike parties and large gatherings. I’m not sociable at all, and I really just dislike them.

So, it was kind of a downer when I heard that they were going to have a wedding with 150 people. I told Alan ahead of time that I would probably leave early, and I and the rest of our family would take two cars so that they could stay if they wanted to. He looked like he didn’t mind at the time.

So, at the wedding itself, after the ceremony, I basically told him that I was glad and it looked great, but I was going to go home. He asked if I was going to at least stay for cake or for food. But the food didn’t look all that appetizing to me, so I told him I was just going to leave.

He said, “Alright. Whatever. Just go.” And I went back to my table to get my stuff. I told my wife, and she said she didn’t feel comfortable driving back alone. The venue was very far from us, and the roads there were not great. I said, in that case, she should come with me. After some hemming and hawing, she agreed. So we left.

Then two days later, Alan’s new wife bombarded me and my wife with messages saying that she was disgusted with us. Saying horrible things about us, and insulting us as people and as parents. Really just sickening.

I told her off and asked why she thought it was okay to talk to her in-laws like that. And she said that us leaving “ruined” the wedding for Alan and that he was very upset for the rest of the night. She continued to berate us.

I politely told her to leave us alone. I called Alan, mainly to inform him that his wife had a temper that he should know about. When we talked about it, he basically started berating me, too and said things like, “You always do this,” and “Just leave me alone” before hanging up. I feel like I’m justified since I told him ahead of time that I wasn’t going to stay. AITA here?

