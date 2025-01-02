Delta Airlines Customer Sounded Off Against The Company’s Expensive New Bag Policy. – ‘This is about $200 that you’re trying to extort from your customers.’

How much money money can airlines squeeze out of us?

Well, I guess it’s never enough, judging by this story.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and sounded off about Delta’s new baggage policy.

She said, “Hey Delta Airlines, you have lost two loyal customers because of this new policy that you decided to enforce today, where you will get charged $200 if your checked bag exceeds 62 inches in height, width, length, and they will incorrectly measure it.”

She added, “This woman at the counter says, ‘I’ve never used this ruler before, this is my first time using this measuring tape, ha ha,’ because your bag is 20 by 13 by 30 which is 68 inches, which means you are charged $200 because your bag exceeds 62 inches. First of all, that’s 63. You did your math completely wrong.”

The woman continued, “My bag is 19.5 by 30, by 12.5, which is exactly 62 inches. Why are we rounding up? You don’t know how to correctly measure using measuring tape, and you don’t know how to do math.”

The worker told the TikTokker they’d make an exception for her and she said, “What exception? We didn’t do anything wrong. Our bag was not over the size limit. I don’t understand.”

She continued, “If it were about weight, the suitcase wouldn’t make it on at all. This is about $200 that you’re trying to extort from your customers. This is more expensive than my actual flight.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTok user offered a tip.

And this viewer thinks they know what’s going on…

Sounds a bit ridiculous, don’t you think?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.