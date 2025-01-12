January 12, 2025 at 6:48 am

Driver Said Getting Gas At Shell Stations Is The Best Option To Save Money On Your Fuel Bill

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@adam6two6

Some folks are extremely loyal to gas companies, and this guy is one of them!

His name is Adam and he posted a video on TikTok and talked about why he sticks with Shell gas stations when it comes to fueling up his vehicle.

Source: TikTok

Adam showed viewers a gas pump at a Shell station and said, “$3.99 is the full price. After my dumb *** finally signed up for the rewards, I’ve been farming XP.”

Source: TikTok

The price he got was $3.649.

He told viewers, “It’s like 30 cents difference brother. Savings. The rich get richer. My name should be Richard.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@adam6two6

Shell v power >> #bmwmotorsport #m340i #xdrive #carsoftiktok

♬ original sound – Adam

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Everyone loves a good gas hack!

