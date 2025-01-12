A Couple Let Their Body Hair Grow During 2020, But Before They Visit Each Other One Decides To Only Shave One Leg To Play A Hilarious Prank

Many women shave their legs, but do you remember the days during Covid lockdown when there was nowhere to go and nobody to see?

A hairy malicious compliance with a wholesome ending… My partner and I were planning a visit. We have both been comparing our body hair progress in lockdown via video and, well i think our chat is self-explanatory: Me: If you wanna keep growing your beard you do you, it’s fun! Do you want me to shave my legs? Them: No, you do whatever you want to do to make you feel good Me: Do you like them now? I will keep them hairy if you like them Them: Is it strange to say i like both?

She decided to compromise.

I hate making decisions for myself… So, malicious compliance, I prepare for their visit, and shave just, one, leg. My legs were VERY hairy, let me make this clear – my pale legs look like lint rollers used on my cat. It looks absolutely ridiculous, but I’m now committed to the compliance…

Here’s how the partner reacted…

They come over and I sit next to them on the sofa (I’ve worn shorts in the winter especially for the occasion) and plonk my legs on their lap. They don’t immediately notice and are stroking the leg that was closer to them and said “I like this leg” And I flipped the other leg on top and announced “but do you like this leg too?!” They looked so shocked but then bust out laughing saying “I can’t believe you did that” It turns out they did like it though anyway so my malicious intent didn’t land but I thought ya’ll might appreciate a happy ending for once 😀

That’s a funny story, and the reaction is actually kind of unexpected.

