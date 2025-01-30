Employees Were Told They Had To Take Notes During A Meeting, So She Made Sure Not A Single Detail Went Undocumented

Ugh, this brings back some painful memories…

Boss demands we take notes during mandatory Sales Training. “This was written in real time on a G Doc shared with select members of my team and my GF who works elsewhere. 10:00am Team on site with the exception of G (VP) and R (COO) 10:03 G arrives. JJ (annoying colleague) notes her tardiness.

10:10 am. There is no breakfast. The peasants are restless. Fruit and nut bars and tootsie rolls are apparently the Surgeon General’s new recommended balanced breakfast. Hope is dwindling. 10:15 We are all recording brief selfie videos describing COMPANY. The challenge of sending these videos to G has proven the story of the moment. RA (Colleague) is the odd man out without an Apple device and the incompatibility has prevented the use of the AirDrop function. 10:18 JJ has made clear her displeasure with the first activity, both directly and through pained facial expressions. 10:21 R is absent. He informed G that we should start without him. Others have noted that they would have liked to know this is an option. 10:26 JJ mentions for the second time that the team was in at the prescribed 10:00 am start time with the exception of the two ranking members of our management team.

10:28 R arrives, exhibiting no signs of remorse or distress at his tardiness. 10:30 After leaving the room to film his video, R returns several minutes later and asks for assistance in recording a video. The Chief Operations Officer promptly receives assistance Operating his computer. 10:32 Various members of the team continue to struggle to send videos to G.

10:33 I eat a mini snickers bar. 10:34 G has yet to successfully send her own video to herself. R returns and informs us his video is only 11 seconds. Hedges against poor performance. 10:35 Non sequitur conversation about RA’s love life. A trail of flowers leading to the bedroom proved a non starter for a woman on their second date. 10:37 Videos begin. A(Colleague) goes first. Pleasant, if slightly insipid. Z(Colleague) looks very sleepy. RA was monotone. JO(Jr Colleague) timid. G full of wide eyed enthusiasm. N (Colleague) stuttered and shot from an unflattering angle. J phoned it in. I did great, but JJ felt the need to compare me to an infomercial. Not cool JJ. Not. Cool. R’s video was poor. 10:44 G congratulates team on a job well done, citing my video as a positive example. 10:45 “mission” and “vision” defined. RA calls the website “****.”

10:46 Our mission statement displayed on screen with a typo and incomplete punctuation. 10:49 asked to rewrite mission statement: 10:54 The best buzzwords from everyone’s mission statement are being written on a whiteboard, now free of context or substance. 10:57 Z makes a snotty comment about my use of the word “service” twice in a sentence. Game on Z 10:58 Z basks in the barely deserved adulation of his peers for having a marginally better string of buzzwords. 10:59 G shuts it DOWN informing Z that his was more of a vision statement than a mission statement. BURN. 11:05 I inform our colleagues I would club baby seals if the price was right. 11:12 We draw vision doodles for the company. Highlights include Paris location, Fortune 500 induction and jetpacks.

11:16 We debate the merits of the term “Farm to Table” 11:19 JJ answers “advantage” but the correct answer was “feature.” 11:26 Next team activity is to film a commercial in groups. Still hungry. I offer to film to avoid further criticism of my on-camera prowess by JJ. 12:57 We reconvene. Our commercial was clearly superior due in large part to the inclusion of early 2000s banger “hot in hurr” by lyrical genius Nelly. Mixed reviews on new lunch wraps. 1:02 I am cited as an example of a “Relationship Builder” sales person. 1:03 Z reads over my shoulder. Not taking his own notes. Poor form, Z. 1:05 “Sell the dream, service the nightmare.” 1:08 JJ sneezed. Multiple murmurs of “Bless You.” None seem particularly sincere. 1:11 We each are instructed to take an online test to determine what type of salesperson we are. 1:16 RA distracts everyone with running ponderous commentary. 1:17 Quiz says I am a “Consultant,” the most well rounded category of salesperson, surprising no one.

1:20 I eat a mini Twix. Earlier resentment of candy being the only food provided by G dwindles as I am no longer operating on an empty stomach. 1:22 N goes first and declares himself “Consultant” stealing my thunder. Survey is flawed. My superiority no longer apparent. 1:24 G is a hunter closer. RA makes creepy joke about holding my hand. Follows quickly by calling R a liar. 1:26 Another mini snickers bar. Girlfriend remotely compromised integrity of my notes by adding in-line commentary. 1:29: Boyfriend sucks and needs to share candy with his better half 1:33 Categorized as a Farmer type by G as opposed to a hunter. 1:35 A self identifies as hunter. Accepting nods from her peers. 1:36 JJ calls herself a “stalker.” Uncomfortable mental images of her hiding in the woods outside an idyllic lake house. Knife in hand, lipstick smeared. Prepared to strike. 1:45 15 minute break concludes in less than 10. Heading for an early end? One can only hope.

1:55 Thinking about dumplings. Not a euphemism. Actual dumplings. 2:01 (Me) starts a conversation that is way off topic. -R 2:07 (Me) puts finishing touches on doodle of Stalker JJ 2:10 R excuses himself because the “Insurance Person” is here. 2:21 Last activity of the day announced. RA demands to be on my team. Does Not follow through. 2:38 R comes back to the conference room and realizes there’s a bad activity going on and decides to leave again. 2:46 THATS A WRAP! R just happens to walk in as we finish.”

