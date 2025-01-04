Entitled Group Project Students Refused To Make An Effort In A Class Assignment, So He Didn’t Write Their Names On The Project Sheet

Group assignments are the most frustrating especially when your group members don’t eve lift a pen!

AITA: Only putting my name on my groups assignment since they did not contribute So for context, I am a High School Senior. For first period I have English 4, we all had to do a group assignment and it was a group discussion and after the discussion we had to answer the 5-6 questions the teacher gave us.

After 15 minutes, (after the teacher handed us the assignment) the group did not do anything, not even touch the paper. There are two guys and one girl. The two guys were on their phone playing video games while the girl was just scrolling on social media. So I decided to take responsibility in taking the paper and doing the work.

Mind you, I tried to make them contribute by asking them questions, but they weren’t answering me. After 20 Minutes, I finished the questions and had the paper near me, I put my name and claimed to be finished, but the group expected me to put their names as well when they did NOT help me at all.

They left the work to me, but expected me to put their names on it since we are a group. Today, I walked in class and it seems like they’re all ignoring me, apparently one of the guys told me that it was my fault that they didn’t contribute and that all I do is hog the paper, but the paper was in front of the guys for 15 minutes. I keep thinking, but I don’t know, Am I Really TA??

This user knows that if they needed credit, they should have worked for it!

This teacher shares that such group projects are normal!

This user blames the modern education system for such mess ups.

This user knows the group gets no say in this assignment.

