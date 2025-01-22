Father Demands Daughter Split $30,000 Inheritance With Her Sister After Grandmother Excludes Her From The Will

A will is supposed to reflect a loved one’s wishes, but when those wishes seem intentionally unfair, it can leave a family divided.

So, what would you do if one child was cut out of an inheritance entirely because of a personal clause while their sibling received everything?

Would you respect the will’s terms?

Or would you push for equal disbursements?

In the following story, one parent finds himself in this exact position.

Here’s the whole story.

AITA for expecting my daughters to share their grandma’s inheritance 50/50 regardless of the will? I have two daughters who were my late mother-in-law’s only grandchildren, Elise (22f) and Rea (21f). She always favored Elise because Elise wanted to follow in her footsteps and be just like her. She spent so much more time with Elise, teaching her her profession and using her connections to get her set up in her field. When she went into care, she had to disburse her assets to pay for it. She took yet another opportunity to favor Elise by making sure she alone got her tools and a small amount of land that she used to set up greenhouses.

They received a letter that caused some tension.

She passed a little over a year ago, and we got a letter in the mail about a trust that she had set up about a decade ago. There isn’t much, about $30,000. The trust states that it’s supposed to be shared equally between her grandchildren and can only be fully dispersed when the youngest is 21. The only two grandchildren are my daughters, Elise and Rea, and Rea just turned 21. We asked about it and got the answer that, unfortunately, only Elise is eligible to withdraw any money from this trust. She set up a clause that anyone who had a child before the minimum age to inherit was automatically disqualified. In short, if one of the grandchildren has a baby before age 21, they get $0, and their portion goes to the other heirs. Rea has a two-year-old son, and Elise doesn’t have kids, so according to the terms, Elise gets 100%.

Now, they disagree on what should happen.

I’m mad. My wife wants to just let it go and ignore that it ever existed just like the land. I don’t. My mother-in-law never treated Rea like a real grandchild. She never spent real time with her or gave her the same opportunities. At the time she set this up, Elise had had to undergo a hysterectomy. She set this up so that only Rea could “fail,” and she’d have an excuse to get a dig in one last time. I swallowed the land thing because it affected Elise’s career, and there were already things to maintain that only Elise cared about, but this was too much. I think Elise is obligated to do the right thing and split this with her sister. Elise thinks we shouldn’t fight the will and my wife is trying to “stay neutral.” AITA?

This is a tough situation.

As this comment points out, the money has nothing to do with him.

Here's an excellent solution.

It seems like he left this part out of the original story.

Another person who feels it's not his business.

He needs to let it go.

The inheritance is not from his parents and has nothing to do with him, so if it doesn't bother his wife, it shouldn't bother him.

