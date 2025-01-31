Father Tries To Take Daughter’s $500 Jackpot, Claiming It Was His Because He Gave Her The Money To Play

Money can bring out the best in people or reveal an entirely different side of them.

So, what would you do if someone gave you money to spend at a casino, and when you hit the jackpot, they wanted the winnings for themselves?

Would you give them the money to make them happy?

Or would you stand your ground and keep what’s rightfully yours?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this exact situation with her father.

Here’s how it went down.

AITA for refusing to give him money from the jackpot I won with the money he said I could have? I(24)female and (64)father and stepmother went to the casino last night. I only brought a little bit with me to play because we weren’t going to be there for long. My father was doing pretty well, so we stayed a bit longer than usual, and it got to a point where seven hours went by watching them play. I asked here and there for twenty dollars to keep the boredom at bay.

Here’s where he made a deal with her.

I won him a hundred dollars the first time, and the last time, I won fifty dollars. He said I could keep thirty dollars for myself and play, but I gave him his twenty back, so I did. Well, I ended up winning five hundred dollars with that thirty. I was super excited to show him how much I won, but when I did, he grabbed it and stuffed it in his pocket. I was livid and told him off for it and that it was my money that I won and not his. His defense was that he gave me the money to play and that, basically, since it was his thirty that he gave me, it was his.

The father had a different way of looking at it.

I got the ticket with the five hundred back because of my stepmom, but he said I had to pay him one hundred dollars, which is supposedly the money I borrowed from him. Even though all of the money he gave me, I won an extra hundred and twenty for him and it went into his pocket so he never actually lost any money he gave me to play. He actually gained it all back already. He did give me the thirty to play with in the first place, so I’m conflicted. AITA?

This situation could go either way.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about it.

This person feels he should’ve only gotten the original money back.

Good point.

According to this comment, the dad has a gambling problem.

Here’s someone who views it as the father trying to steal $500.

A deal was a deal.

He only asked for a certain amount back, so at that point, the money was hers, and so was the jackpot.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.