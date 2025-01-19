Friend Plays Card Game Prank On Other Players With A New Rule That No One Sees Coming

A good friend group is one that can play a prank or two on each other.

As long as they’re harmless and funny to everyone involved, that is.

See how one Redditor’s friend creates a new rule in jest of another’s preferred way of playing.

Card game compliance This is a funny little story that I remembered from a while ago. It’s about a card game called Magic The Gathering, and a particular mode called Commander. This essentially is 3-6 players all playing a battle royal style game with a deck of 99 cards and 1 commander.

The game may be fantasy, but groups get really into it.

Each player takes a turn playing their mana/lands, drawing cards, playing spells and creatures and attacking other players. Whoever kills all other players or is last alive wins. We had a guy who used to run a lot of token generators. For example, a token is a card that summons another creature like a 1/1 spirit.

And one of these players had an opinion on said token generators…

One of our players didn’t like that the token generator deck didn’t have the actual token cards, he just used blank card sleeves as a substitute with a dice on top to represent its stats.

This is when he decided to stand his ground.

He proposed a new rule that if you didn’t have the correct token cards with you then you don’t get the token. [Cue] malicious compliance. The next week we all met for weekly commander matches. The token deck player had brought a new deck.

And that new deck had a surprise attached…

This entire deck contained removal spells that created a token in place of destroyed creature. So, for example, a card would read “Destroy target creature; its controller puts a 3/3 beast token onto the battlefield.”

The token cards didn’t exactly work in the new rule maker’s favor, either.

The rest of the game, he would destroy the new rule maker’s board of creatures, and since he didn’t have the token cards, he wouldn’t get the creatures into his board.

But, thankfully, the new deck was just a little prank.

After a few rounds of laughter, the new rule was quickly dismissed.

How does Reddit feel about this card game joke?

Let’s read the comments below to find out.

Some Redditors had major opinions on the matter.

Others felt this story didn’t belong in this subreddit.

And one user thought the idea was “hilarious.”

This player got a taste of their own medicine with that deck!

Not everyone in the comments has a sense of humor, I guess.

