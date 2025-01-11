Friend Skips Birthday Gift, So Birthday Girl Skips Helping With Her Move

When a friend group has a long-standing tradition of supporting each other, expectations naturally build.

One woman didn’t think she was asking for much—a small contribution to her birthday gift—but when her friend opted out while flaunting lavish dinners, things got awkward.

Well, now that friend needs moving help, and she is saying, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

AITA for refusing to help my friend move after she didn’t contribute to my birthday gift? I (33F) have a close group of friends, and we’ve been tight since college. For big milestones like birthdays or moves, we pitch in to make things special. Last month, everyone contributed to a spa gift card for my birthday—except for my friend “Rachel” (34F). She came to the party empty-handed and didn’t even sign the card. It hurt because I’ve always gone out of my way for her in the past.

That stings.

Now Rachel is moving and asked me to help her pack and move her stuff. I declined because I feel taken for granted. When she confronted me, I told her it was about the gift. She said money was tight, but she just went on a weekend trip and posted about expensive dinners, so I’m not sure I believe that. Our mutual friends are split—some think I’m being petty, others say Rachel should’ve communicated if she couldn’t contribute.

It’s a toughie.

Rachel says I’m punishing her over something trivial. AITA?

Reddit appears divided on this one…

This person says sure, she isn’t obligated to help, but it might make her look bad.

This person says though petty, NTA.

But this person says she IS the AH, and keeping score like this isn’t cool if she couldn’t afford a gift at the time.

Guess help is a two-way street, and this one’s closed.

Pettiness abounds in this friendship.

