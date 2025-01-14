Frustrated Mother Told Her Ten-Year-Old Son To Go Home By Himself After He Became Too Annoying, So He Took The Car Keys And Drove Himself Home

Sometimes watching your words can go a long way!

This guy’s mom was mad at him, and told him to drive himself home. He was only 10, so she probably didn’t really mean it; however, he decided to take her seriously.

She throw the keys at me so I went home. So I grew up with my single mother on what some would call an intentional community. Individual houses/homesteads spread over a couple hundred acres split in two sections of land in a canyon. While it was walkable most people drove between the sections.

We heated and cooked with wood stoves and burned about 10 cords of evergreen type trees a year. Mostly we got wood by going in to freshly logged areas and salvaging wood before they burned to scrap piles. Since it was just me and my mother out there with a chainsaw, so she taught me to drive when I was 9 or 10.

Basically I have always been able to drive stick. That way if she got hurt or more likely got killed I would be able to get home. She was practical like that.

So one night we were at the house of someone at the other end of the canyon. I was about 12 and just as annoying as you might expect and wanted to go home now. After being really annoying for a while she threw the keys at me and told me to go home.

I think she expected that to stop me or that I would just go sit in the car. Nope and after a 4 point turnaround I drove home. She got a ride home a couple hours later. She was mad but really could not do anything as she had told me to go home and gave me the keys.

