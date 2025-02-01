Group Of Lady Friends Voted On ‘Grandkids Or Not’ For A Girl’s Trip, But When One Of Them Opted Out, She Was Called A “Spoiled Brat” For It

Friendships require maintenance and mutual respect to last.

But this lady thought it was appropriate to call her friend a brat when she didn’t want to go on a girl’s trip because there was a change of plans and there would be children there.

Does she owe her friend an apology?

Let’s find out.

AITA for telling a member of our friend group that she’s a brat. I have a group of lady friends who plan regular get togethers. Most of us are connected through Carla (not her real name) who is our unofficial matriarch. She plans the events, they are usually at her house and when we do trips out of town, she pays for the Airbnb on her card and we pay her our portion.

That sounds nice, but things were about to change.

The most recent upcoming trip has an indoor pool. We go do these parties and pretty much let loose. There’s drinking, and shenanigans. We’re silly. To be clear we’re old ladies. Most of us are moms and about half of us are grandmas. Carla asked how the group would feel if her grandbabies came for a swim in the morning.

We established some guidelines like not just Carla’s grandkids could be invited, but only toddlers could come for the swim and they had to be brought by a female (or female presenting – this is a ladies’ weekend after all).

Things were starting to look a bit different from the original purpose of the group.

There would be a strict time frame and we didn’t plan on curtailing our behavior, so fair warning I guess. The group was divided, some feeling like they would feel stifled and it would change the whole vibe, others feeling like morning time would not interfere with the craziness and it would be fun. I suggested that we do a vote, majority rules.

Sounds fair. But she sees it as an oath.

Here’s where I might be in the wrong. When the verdict was in, one person, we’ll call her Jen, said she was out. She didn’t want to come because the vote didn’t go her way. I told her she was being a spoiled brat, and that she was having a childish petty tantrum just because she wasn’t getting her way.

That kind of comment will not make someone want to go to a party.

Jen told me she didn’t want to pay for something when she didn’t agree with the way things went and that I should “respect her boundaries”. This isn’t the first time that Jen has said or done something sideways, but it is the first time I called her out. Now I’m wondering if I’m the one being petty. AITA?

That’s not how you talk to an adult, period. Jen has the right to go or not to go as she pleases.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their opinion.

That was indeed very impolite.

Another reader chimes in.

Jen’s decision makes sense.

I agree.

That was uncalled for.

She needs to apologize to her friend.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.