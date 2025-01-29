Guests Check Into Airbnb And Find Missing Amenities And Unresponsive Hosts, So They Redecorate The Entire Place

When you rent an Airbnb, you expect the host to be available to answer questions or correct any issues. But, unfortunately, this isn’t always the case.

So, what would you do if you arrived at an Airbnb expecting certain amenities only to find them missing and the host completely unresponsive?

Would you let it slide?

Or would you find a way to make sure they never ignore a guest again?

In the following story, one guest finds themselves in this exact predicament and opts for the latter.

Here’s what they did.

Redecorated an AirBnb I rented an Airbnb for vacation. It was supposed to have an airbed and a queen bed to sleep a total of 4 people. There was no airbed, so I texted the host multiple times. No response. The couch was huge, so my kids just slept there. Then, we realized they didn’t leave us the key to get into the pool. Again, I texted the host multiple times, but no response.

To get back at the host, they moved everything.

It ended up being no big deal because people would let us into the pool area, but it wasn’t what I paid for. I took matters into my own hands and rearranged the whole apartment. Every single picture, knick-knack, and small furniture piece was moved. I rolled up their area rugs and put them in the closet. They got back and were so mad! (We waited around to meet them.) Hopefully, they thought twice before ever doing that to someone else, though.

Eeek! Bet they ignore the next people.

Let’s check out what Reddit readers have to say about this situation.

Inquiring minds want to know.

This would’ve been epic.

Great advice, but it’s not always feasible with kids.

Everyone should do this.

Good for the guests! Being an unresponsive Airbnb host is unacceptable!

These people have no one to be mad at but themselves.

