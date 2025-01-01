Guy Enjoys Walking Around His Neighborhood After Dark, And When His Spooked Neighbor Suggests He Gets A Light, He Proves Exactly Why She Should Be Scared Of Him

Are you scared of the dark?

AITA for walking around my neighborhood at 10 pm at night and scaring my neighbor? I live in a very remote, mountainous region on a dark country road where there are no street lights. At nighttime, it is very black as the road is forested. The road is also private. I like to walk around at nighttime and do not use a flashlight, passing by neighbors’ houses. There is no one around, so I don’t think it’s a big deal.

While I was heading back to my house at around 10 pm, I saw a neighbor (who I don’t know personally) walking to the end of the driveway. She appeared to be bringing out a can. I moved quickly toward her direction because I must pass her house at night to get back to my own, and I shuffled my feet to let her know I was there. She eventually heard me in the dark, got scared and ran back to her house.

Her family was unloading their vehicle, and I heard her say to her family member that there was some weird guy on the road. She said this loudly so I could hear. I thought this was rude (because she obviously knows I’m a neighbor, since this is a small community), so I started to flash my light at the end of the driveway and yelled out at her if she needed my assistance. I didn’t leave until she finally came back to the road and told me no she didn’t need my help, to leave her alone, and I should use a light and not sneak up on people at night, because that’s weird.

She also said to her family member as she walked away that I was a prowler. She’s entitled to be scared but to say someone is a prowler when you know it’s probably a neighbor is rude and obnoxious. I yelled at her that my eyes are adjusted to the dark and that she should be nicer to her neighbor. This is not a high crime area, so I have no need to use a light. AITA?

Sure, this guy prefers not to use a light at night. That is fair.

But to be so disrespectful to a neighbor, rather than being understanding that a guy creeping around in the dark without a light can be quite unsettling?

This person thought that his behavior was inconsiderate and understandably scary.

While this person got straight to the point on his bad behavior.

And others pointed out that not having a light is as much a safety issue as it is creepy.

The way that this guy handled the situation with his neighbor was extremely unfair.

It’s no wonder that she was scared of him.

