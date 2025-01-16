Gym Rat Finds His Stolen Lock On Someone Else’s Locker, So He Superglues It Shut And Leaves The Thief Without Access

Losing something at the gym is frustrating, but realizing someone else has taken it and claimed it as their own is even worse.

So, what would you do if someone took your lock, reset the combination, and started using it like it was theirs?

Would you confront them?

Or would you find a way to make sure they couldn’t use it again?

In the following story, one gym rat finds themselves in this exact scenario and leaves the thief with a lock they’ll never be able to open.

Here’s what happened.

If you steal my lock – I will disable the lock I forgot to pack my lock securing my gym locker. This was found by someone who was able to reset the combination when it was found open. The finder then proceeds to use the lock as if it were his. Unfortunately, they did not notice a label I had on the bottom of it clearly identifying it as mine.

It wasn’t hard to figure out who took the lock.

He also has one of a few annual lockers, meaning the lock is always on the locker, unlike mine, which goes on whatever I find free on the day, making it easy to find and check. One evening a few mins from closing time, when the place was practically empty, I superglued the lock. All the wheels of the combination the hasp everywhere I could manage to empty a full tube of superglue. A couple of days later, I attended the gym, and there was a new shiny black lock that replaced my rose gold one.

Wow! That takes a lot of nerve!

Let’s see how Reddit readers feel about his revenge.

This person gets it.

Here’s someone who would’ve approached it differently.

Exactly!

This person thinks he should superglue the new one, too.

Hopefully they learned their lesson.

It’s wild to think they believed they could just find it at the gym and start using it.

