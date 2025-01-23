He Left An Angry Note On The Windshield Of A Driver Who Keeps Parking In A Bad Space, And The Offender’s Mom Is Not Pleased

Everyone deals with inconsiderate people in their own way.

Some are polite and quiet about it. Others, like the person in this story, are not. Granted, he does have a good reason to be upset.

See why he gave a driver a taste of his angry mode.

AITA for leaving a nasty note on a car blocking the driveway I live in a complex of 6 units and the driveway is the length of the units. It runs past each one. We are all tenants, all older, get along well, and the other tenants are nicer than I am.

This creates a problem.

There has been a car that visits the complex to our right. They don’t have great parking, so this particular car parks butted up to our letterbox, back end of car right up to verge.

No one can see past this car and have left 4 ‘Please don’t park here because we cant see traffic and the mail carrier cant get to letterbox’ notes on windshield.

And he doesn’t mince words…

I saw the car parked there a few days ago and I left my own note that said “DON’T PARK HERE. You know why. Next time it happens, your car will be towed or scratched up, depending how i feel”. The mum came to our complex to complain and I was nice to her, but I pointed out that car owner ignored the nice notes, but when its going to affect them, ITS IMPORTANT NOW? Mum said she didn’t know about the other notes, but that what I did was unnecessary. AITA?

The notes clearly don’t seem to be working.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

Haha! Now I want popcorn.

Some people aren’t passive.

Good point. Warning of a tow would be okay.

That should work.

I agree, but a lot of people won’t look for the silver lining.

Parking shouldn’t be this complicated.

