He Sees A Pushy Driver Honking At A Red Light, But He Has To Learn Patience When The Other Driver Forces Him To Sit Through Another Cycle

There are some really impatient, dangerous and incompetent drivers out there.

It’s never fun to encounter them, because in this day and age, you can never tell what angry people might be willing to do.

That said, if you get the chance to watch them lay in the bed they made, it’s pretty sweet.

Check it out.

Saw someone get honked at and pull the best petty revenge move. I go to 7 Eleven to get some petrol, and as I’m about to get back into my car I hear someone honk their horn. I turn around to see an intersection with two cars in the turning lane, the car in front a black/dark grey SUV and the second (the honker) in a white pickup.

It’s a baffling situation.

The honker blasts the horn again, I look up and see the turning light is on red, this idiot was honking on a red signal. For some reason I decide to keep watching (glad I did).

The light turns green and another car gets into the turning lane and the guy in front isn’t moving and the honker as well as the car behind start blasting the horns.

Then karma makes it satisfying.

Then I see the light turn amber and the SUV take off leaving no time for the honker to go and get caught on the red signal. All I could think to do was just laugh and clap.

Here is what folks are saying.

Now that’s petty. And satisfying.

Agreed! I don’t get it.

Don’t ruin his fun.

I wonder where this person lives.

Yes and a honk is no big deal.

Everybody, take a deep breath!

And stop being distracted driver’s, for Pete’s sake.

