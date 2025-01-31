Her Awful Roommate Moved Out With No Notice, But She Got Revenge By Sending Her Important Mail Back To Sender

Reddit is littered with stories about terrible roommates, and for good reason…

I Sent Back My Ex-Roommate’s Mail. “My ex-roommate moved out almost a month ago. She was terrible to me, didn’t take responsibility for herself or her dog, didn’t clean up, and treated me/my stuff badly. When she left, she left the rooms she had in an awful state. I took over the apartment myself and was waiting for her to give me back the keys she had. When she didn’t come back for a few hours after leaving (she was leaving randomly throughout the day), I messaged her asking where she was. She told me that she was done and she gave the keys to management earlier.

When I told her she was supposed to give them to me as I was keeping the apartment, it wasn’t a total move out, she basically told me to deal with it and to stop “harassing her”. The annoying thing about it was that the office is only open during working hours and I obviously have a job. I had to go out of my way to go and get the keys when I shouldn’t have had to. Anyways, to the actual petty revenge.

Two letters for her had shown up since she moved out which most likely include checks and important information from the government. Since she didn’t have the decency to just give me the keys and not make my life easier (plus how awful of a person and roommate she was), I’m not going to go out of my way to help her. I went to the post office, stood in line for a while, and returned the mail via return to sender because she doesn’t live at my address anymore.

She’ll still get her mail with her checks and information, but it’ll take a lot longer. She’ll just have to deal with it I guess. Maybe she should talk to the post office if she wants the mail back (yes that’s a reference of what she said to me lol).”

