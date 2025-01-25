Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Want To Work Full-Time After He Finishes His Degree, But She Says That’s Just What Adults Do

If you were in a relationship and your partner said they only wanted to work part-time, how would you react?

I guess every situation is different, but the woman who wrote this story on Reddit sure isn’t happy with her partner right now.

Is she being too harsh?

Read her story below and see what you think.

AITA for telling my nurse boyfriend that adults work full time? “I (26F) and my boyfriend (28M) have been together 4 years and we met working direct patient care jobs in the medical field.

A couple years after we started dating he finally got his associates in nursing (RN) so he could work as a nurse, which he did full time for a year. In the meantime, I started grad school and worked full time as a Chemist. While working on my masters until going back to school full time as a PhD candidate (with a cost of living stipend) and working 45-60 hours a week between TAing, coursework, and lab research. Last year, he decided he wanted to focus on online school more so that he could complete his Bachelors degree in nursing, so he cut his hours back to two 12 hour days/week. I fully support this, because I understand from experience how difficult working full time and being a student is.

However, he is about to finish his final class before completing his BSN, and wants to remain part time so he has more time off. I really don’t like this, because he has been struggling to pay his part of the bills while working part time since I am not making any more than him. I don’t think that working 3 days/ week, even 12 hour shifts, is too much to take time to see family and friends, especially with PTO, since he already has much more time off than me. He also has a lot of debt or pay off so I worry about him making excuses to not work.

I told him “real adults work full time jobs, welcome to the real world,” and he told me I don’t know what it’s like to work and be a student, even though I did do that full time for a year before going for my PHd. He got very upset and stormed off. Was I too harsh? AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

These two might be headed for Splitsville…

Unless they can really learn to see things from the other’s perspective.

