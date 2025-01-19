Her Cousin’s Fiancé Ruins Thanksgiving Over A Movie, So She Skipped This Year to Avoid Him

Thanksgiving is supposed to be about food, family, and festive traditions, but for this 27-year-old, it’s also a reminder of why she’s skipping out this year.

After enduring years of her cousin’s fiancé’s bad behavior—complete with drunken antics, shouting matches, and a bizarre vendetta against a silent Charlie Brown Christmas movie—she’s decided to bow out entirely.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for skipping Thanksgiving to avoid my cousin’s fiancé? I (27F) am very close with one of my cousins (30F) but I’m not a big fan of her fiancé. They’ve been together for 5 years and at family events he’s either a total grump, he’s drunk or both. On Thanksgiving night my family always has the Charlie Brown Christmas movie on in the background after dinner to kick off the holiday season. The volume is almost 0 and it’s just on in the background, we don’t sit around and actively watch. 2 years ago he complained about it being on even though it’s not loud and the football games had already ended when we put it on.

What a lovely tradition!

Last year, he showed up drunk (pretty much belligerent and was slurring words) and he immediately started being rude to my cousin. She’d tried to give him water instead of beer and he complained about the movie so much that we changed it even though he was in the kitchen and it was playing in another room. After an hour, I went and put Charlie Brown back on because I love watching it and he wasn’t paying attention so I thought he wouldn’t notice. I moved the tv controller under a pillow so he couldn’t change it again and when he realized it was back on he freaked out and started yelling for someone to change it.

Yikes.

No one said anything but some of my family members were looking in my direction. Then he full on yells at the table I’m at and told me to “turn the f****** movie off!” One of my brothers got up and told them to leave and he and my cousin left right away. He apologized after but my cousin acts like it didn’t happen. It was really jarring to have someone yell and curse at me. This year, I skipped Thanksgiving because I didn’t want to deal with him and I’m still not comfortable being around him.

Well yeah, no one wants to be screamed at over a movie.

My aunt and uncle were upset that I didn’t come and tried to guilt trip me. I’ve seen him and my cousin at other events this year and we were cordial. I kinda feel like the AH because I hid the remote but I think I was justified in skipping in Thanksgiving. My 2 brothers have been on my side since it happened and so have my other cousins.

Family drama is one thing, but dealing with a belligerent movie-hater is a whole other level.

The decision to skip Thanksgiving wasn’t easy, but when the alternative is being yelled at over Snoopy and friends, who could blame her?

Reddit obviously says NTA.

This person says the aunt and uncle are actually the ones in the wrong here.

But also, the cousin.

And DEFINITELY this rude excuse for a fiance.

Who knew Charlie Brown could cause a full-blown Thanksgiving meltdown?

You can’t just scream at people over cartoons.

