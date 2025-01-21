She Dated A Coworker, But He Ghosted Her When She Got Promoted And Moved To A Different State. Now He Has To See Her Face Everyday Whether He Wants To Or Not.

Dating a coworker can be awkward if you ever break up.

This is exactly what happened in this story; this woman’s boyfriend ghosted her after she was promoted and moved to another state, even though they work at the same company.

Well, she found a way to make sure he would be reminded of her every time he logs into his work computer.

Let’s read the story.

My ex ghosted me so I found a way that he will have to see my face everyday This was a while ago and I’m over him now, but about 2 years ago I dated a coworker. (I know now that that was a mistake; I was barely in my 20s when this happened). We started as friends and hung in the same circles until we couldn’t deny the attraction anymore. A couple months into dating we were planning on moving in together and maybe even getting married one day.

We were inseparable and he was so affectionate with his words and actions.

Things were pretty serious and going strong—or so she thought.

But then I got a promotion that required me to go out of state. We decided to do long distance for a while and I would keep a lot of my stuff at his place until I moved back, then we would live together. Unfortunately a month into long distance he ghosted me. There was no indication that things were going wrong so I was devastated and blindsided.

He disappeared and didn’t even try to explain.

I had never been in a relationship before so he was my first heartbreak, but the most annoying part was that he refused to acknowledge my existence even as just friends. We were in similar group chats and he would just skip over my comments. He would also go out of town when I came in town, and he would get mad at me for hanging out with our mutual friends. (I found this out through the grapevine, it was one of the few things I knew about him after the break up).

She moved on, but things still felt unresolved…

Eventually, I moved on and met someone new but I was still very hurt that someone who I once considered a great friend would just cut me out of my life for no reason. So here’s where the petty revenge comes from. We have a company homepage that shows different slides of employees doing things like receiving awards or special events. The homepage plays on the TV screens at work as well as the computers. One day the company sent an email asking for pictures with a prompt, so I chose the prettiest picture of myself I could find and a nice fluffy paragraph to go with it. Now the ex that ghosted me has to see my face every time he walks into work and opens up his computer. A revenge a year in the making.

She got the closure she needed.

Now, in a way, she’s present in his life as a “ghost” every day.

