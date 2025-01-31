Her Coworker Keeps Bothering Her, So She Locked The Door. But Then They Tried To Break It Open!

Privacy seems like a basic concept, but it appears that isn’t the case with people like the coworker in this story.

Closed door means DND So I work in an office, it’s pretty busy, but my office door stays open most of the time and I get lots of people walk by and interrupt my day, asking questions, or just shooting the ****. I’m behind on my workload because of some unplanned delays.

I mention this to my boss and say that I’m closing the door for a few hours to get stuff done without interruption. Enter Sally. Sally’s reaction to a closed door is to knock and open it, a minor inconvenience. So she proceeds to do this to me a couple of times, because her tasks are linked to the fires I’ve spent the morning fighting. Every time she does this, my train of thought gets derailed and I have to waste time getting back into my rhythm. She left the door ajar, after finishing talking to me, so I got up and walked over to the door to close it.

I turned the latch on the doorknob, meaning I’m now locked in my office. Sweet peace.

Sure enough, a few minutes later, here comes Sally. Knock, knock, handle turns a lot less than she’s used to and she shoulders her way into the door. The thud of her impacting my door is quite satisfying. I’m sure she will have something to say later, but that can wait for another day.

Haha I think you’d get an email from HR about that…

She might just like pushing people’s buttons.

That’s stalker behavior. Scary.

Nice. Or one of those soundproof booths.

I’m not sure. She’d bring her own to work!

Why are people like this?

