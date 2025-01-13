Her Friend Wants A Rowdy Fest Instead Of A Quiet Dinner For Her Party, But Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Want Strangers In Their Apartment When He Isn’t There

It’s so nice to throw a party for your friend!

But sometimes it doesn’t work out, or the plans change in such a drastic way that it’s no longer a good idea.

In today’s story, a woman wants to throw a party at her apartment, but her live-in boyfriend doesn’t want her to throw the party.

Find out why he doesn’t think the party is a good idea.

AITA for telling my girlfriend not to throw a party at our place without me present? My girlfriend and I live together. I‘ll head home for Christmas and New Year’s while she’s staying at our place. She was planning this cute dinner party between the holidays for her best friend with like 10 people. I completely encouraged her to do it at our place.

But then things got out of scope.

However, her best friend just informed her that instead of a nice calm dinner party she would prefer a bigger house party for her birthday with a stronger focus on partying and alcohol. When my girlfriend told me I said that I don’t feel comfortable with 20+ people in our small two-room apartment (living room with kitchen and bedroom) having a big party with me gone and all my belongings there. Especially since I do not know most of the people that will come.

This is where it gets a bit intense.

All my valuables are in the apartment, including some very expensive furniture that I got from my parents. So I told her I would prefer her best friend having her birthday party at her own place. Now my girlfriend is kind of ticked since she wanted to throw the party somewhere else. She wanted her friend to avoid her having to deal with all the organizing and planning. AITA?

Considering the scope of the party changed drastically, the boyfriend’s request sounds reasonable.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

Your girlfriend either still thinks like a teenager or has watched way too many late ’90s teen movies.

This idea could solve the problem!

This is all great advice.

The planning is the gift!

A little dramatic, but yes, it can be done!

I’m not sure who would be okay with her proposal.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.