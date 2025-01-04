Her Horrible Roommate Ruined Her New Expensive Couch When She Was Away, So She Asked Her To Pay For The Entire Damage But She Absolutely Refused

You would imagine a list of selfish roommates and this girl’s roommate would be on the top of that list!

Check out how these two girls broke into a fight right after Thanksgiving!

AITA For Asking My Roommate To Pay For The Couch She Ruined? So I (27F) live with my roommate, Taylor (25F) and we’ve been friends since college and have lived together for a couple years now and we’ve always gotten along great. A couple months ago I wanted to spice up our common area so I decided to buy this really pretty couch for the living room.

She trusted her roommate with it…

It was expensive so I made sure to let Taylor know how important it was to me to keep it clean and she told me that she would be careful. However, last week when I flew back to my parents to be with them for Thanksgiving, I was under the impression that Taylor was also going to her parents for thanksgiving since they are only a 2 hour drive from us, but lo and behold that didn’t happen.

UH OH…

After thanksgiving and spending some more times with my family I flew back to my house and guess what’s the first thing that I notice. Cups, drinks, dirty plates, bags and just an overall messy freaking house. But as I went to check if my couch was fine, I noticed it had multiple stains (possibly wine) and a big tear in one of the cushions. How do you even tear a couch?

She was shocked!

Anyways Taylor tried explaining that she had a Friendsgiving and some of her friends that she had invited apparently got a little “wild” whatever that means but she said she obviously didn’t mean for that to happen and didn’t want to tell me until I got back to not ruin my time with my family I asked if she could maybe chip in on replacing it because the couch was only a few months old and I really loved it and it added some spice to our living room.

That’s INSANE!

However, she blew up at this question and thought I was being unfair and uptight because it’s “just a couch” and I should have expected things to get messy and not stay perfect in a shared space This made me feel bad for asking her to help replace it.

Now she’s conflicted over what happened!

She’s right, maybe I shouldn’t have bought something I cared a lot about in a common area and expect nothing to happen to it but it still hurts me that she doesn’t want to take any responsibility with what happened to the couch. So AITA for making this a big deal?

Geez! That’s a lot of drama over a couch!

But the roommate could at least respect the attachment this girl had with the new couch!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say!

This user thinks the roommate might not have the same reaction if any of her expensive items were ruined like that!

That’s right! This user is shocked that the roommate is not replacing the item.

This user knows this roommate is being really unreasonable!

Exactly! This person absolutely supports this girl and wants the roommate to pay for the damage!

That’s right! This user calls the roommate immature and it’s right on point!

Don’t be like this roommate. Ever.

