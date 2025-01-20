Her Kids Are Always Expected To Look After Their Cousins, But She Put A Stop To That And The Consequences Are Messy

It’s so frustrating when people use you and do things that affect you without your consent – especially when it involves your kids getting taken advantage of, too.

This mom put a stop to it for her kid’s sake, and taught them to stick up for themselves in the process.

Check it out.

AITA for encouraging my daughter not to watch her cousin or clean up his mess? Whenever my sister Lynn goes to any family event, she never watches her own kids and expects everyone else to. Including my own children, who have complained about it. She will leave the room with her toddler, who acts like a wild animal. I told my children not to be duped into watching that brat. My 13-year-old daughter left the room when my sister left her alone with her kid to gossip with my mom. My daughter got up and left.

And then the havoc unfolds…

Lynn’s toddlers pulled all the food off by the tablecloth and spilled red pasta sauce all over my mom’s carpet. The kid was screaming, and Lynn started to yell at my daughter when I told Lynn it was her responsibility to watch her own kids. Lynn said she thought my daughter was watching the “baby.” I asked her, “Did you ask my daughter to?” Lynn said she thought my daughter was smart enough to watch kids if they were alone with them. My daughter said maybe Lynn should be smarter next time she thinks of having kids that she can’t control or watch. Yes, this was rude, and I laughed. My mom told my daughter to help pick up the mess because she helped cause it. My daughter refused, saying it was Lynn’s fault because she let her kids run around like animals.

But they won’t back down.

My mom said we could all leave because we had no respect for her or her house. My daughter said she wouldn’t be back until her grandmother and aunt respected her. I took my kids home. My mom thinks I should punish or talk to my daughter and make her apologize, but I won’t. I don’t think my daughter did anything wrong, and it’s Lynn’s fault for not watching her own brats.

Here is what people are saying.

I don’t get this entitlement…

I’m sure this woman was a princess as a kid.

I’m sure her kids are going to need therapy.

Absolutely. Absent parenting.

Haha exactly! There will be consequences.

Kids don’t become brats for no reason.

And it’s no one’s job but mom to look after them here.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.