Her Mom Gives Her Kids Less Than Her Sister’s Kids, And She Defended Her Daughter For Speaking Up About It

Kids notice when things are not equal and it deeply affects them, even if they don’t say anything.

AITA for not punishing my daughter for what she said? My husband and I are slightly more well off than my sisters family. Because of this my parents do more for them than they do us.

My daughter (Maddie 7) get things from the dollar store while my nephews get whole Lego sets, iPads and even Disney trips. If my sister needs babysitting they will drop everything for her last minute. If I need it I have to give them a two week’s heads up as well as proper payment. Because of this clear favoritism, my daughter doesn’t have a good relationship with them. If you as her about her grandparents her mind automatically goes to my husband’s parents because she forgets that she has two pairs. Earlier today we having a rare meet up with my parents. My daughter asked if she can go on the trampoline outside. My dad said no because it’s for my nephews. My daughter begged but dad still said no.

Maddie then stomps away and said “This is why I like my other grandma and grandpa more.” My parents looked at me expectantly but I didn’t do anything. I recently got off a call with my mom saying I should have told Maddie that was wrong to say.

I told her what do you expect? She he thinks y’all hate her and y’all do nothing to dispel those thoughts. She just got quiet for a bit then said I still shouldn’t let her say something like that to family and hung up. My husband is on my side but he also isn’t a fan of my family so I need an outside opinion AITA?

