Her Mom Was Very Late For Her Wedding, So They Did The Ceremony Without Her

AITA for starting my wedding ceremony before my mom showed up? The day of the wedding started out as they normally do, I (bride) was inside getting ready and final touches were being made outside. After I was almost ready by noon, my mom had to run back to the hotel 20 minutes away to change and come back with my grandma and family friend.

The invitation says ceremony at 2, as per usual we were a little late starting but nothing crazy. Next thing I know I’m walking myself down the aisle with no mom, grandma, or family friend in sight. The ceremony continues and it’s over before we know it. Still nothing, after 45 minutes finally they pull up. Then I tell them it’s over and that they missed it and that 2 meant 2. My mother immediately became hostile and proceeded to blame the bakery for not having buns ready, then said they were stopped by a train.

My personal favourite was “It’s your fault you didn’t call or text to see where we are.” EXCUSE ME!! Again, the invitation said 2. The officiant had another wedding to get to after mine so it was a tight schedule. I found out the real reason why they were late: she wasn’t done getting herself ready therefore holding up everyone. But she is mad at me because it’s my fault. So AITA for not holding up my ceremony?

