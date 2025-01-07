Her Neighbor Is Mad That She Gave A Ticket To A Friend Instead Of Giving It To Her, But Her Husband Is Taking The Neighbor’s Side

There are a lot of neighborhood groups on Facebook where neighbors post items they are giving away or selling.

Today’s story involves a group like this, and the drama is between two neighbors who have never actually met in real life.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITAH for never giving away anything to my neighbor? For context, I live in a very large upper middle class neighborhood. There are 1500 homes and we have several Facebook groups. People give stuff away all the time, sell stuff, offer services, ask for help etc. We have a very friendly and generous neighborhood.

She decided to give away formula samples.

About a year ago when I was 1 month postpartum I decided to give away all the formula samples we received in the mail and from the obgyn. I had about 8 small cans of various formulas and made the post. This neighbor, let’s call he Sara, was the first to comment on the post. I didn’t check the post but saw a Facebook message come through from a different neighbor and I responded to her first and she came and picked it up.

Sara was really upset.

I marked the Facebook post as claimed and Sara messaged me and was very upset. She said she was the first to comment and she waited all day for me to reach out and that she really needed this formula. I apologized and said I responded to the first person who messaged me, not commented because I just wanted it gone and didn’t think it was that serious.

She expressed interest in a jogging stroller a neighbor was giving away.

A few months later, someone posted that they were giving away a jogging stroller. I commented on the post and so did Sara. The neighbor giving it away quickly replied to me that it was already claimed and I went about my day. Later, Sara messaged me accusing me of picking up the stroller.

Sara seems to think she’s lying.

I told her the neighbor said it was claimed and I didn’t even know where she was located. Sara said she walked a mile (like I said we live in a big neighborhood) to pick it up and it wasn’t there. I told I didn’t take it and to reach out to the owner. Sara kept pressing me saying she really needs it because she walks around the neighborhood everyday and I kept telling her I didn’t take it. She finally left me alone after that.

Now she has a museum ticket to give away.

Fast forward to today. I had a complementary museum ticket given to me from my work. It expires in a few weeks and I know I won’t make it there so I put it in our Facebook page for free. Sara was the first to comment followed by a few other people interested. My friend texted me that she saw the post and wanted it so I gave it to her.

Sara is mad again.

I deleted the post and guess who messaged me? Sara. She went off on me that she was the first to comment and I picked someone else again. I nicely told her that a friend wanted it so I gave it to her. Entrance to the museum is probably only $15-$20. It wasn’t worth that much. Plus I’d rather it go to someone I know and like. She went off on me and blocked me. Did I mention that I’ve never met this lady in real life?

Her husband thinks she should’ve given the ticket to Sara.

My husband said I’m the AH and I should’ve given it to her because she’s always looking for free stuff and I’ve never given her anything and she was the first to comment. I disagree because like I said we live in a very generous neighborhood. I’ve never seen her post that she needs anything specific, she just tries to grab all the free stuff. So AITAH for giving my stuff away to other people instead of honoring the “first to comment” unspoken rule?

I think she should give her stuff to whoever she wants to give it to. Sara’s attitude would make me less likely to give her anything.

Her neighbor is not entitled to her free stuff!

