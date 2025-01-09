Her Roommate Insisted That She Needed To Have A Litterbox For Her Cat In Her Room And In The Living Room, But It Turns Out She Was Lying And The Only One Is In The Most Public Space

Dealing with pets can get tricky especially when you live in a shared space.

WIBTA if I tell my roommate to put the cat box in her room? I have a dog, and my roommate has a cat. The landlord knows about all animals, and I consider getting her involved the nuclear option in this situation.

When she was moving in, I knew that the cat was coming, and she said that she wanted to abide by the n+1 rule of cat ownership meaning, meaning that she wanted two cat boxes. One would go in her room, and the other would have to go in a common area. We (reluctantly on my part) agreed on the living room.

I want to make it clear, that I hate litter boxes. I know this is probably irrational, but I think they’re so disgusting, and I don’t have a problem with cats but I do have a huge problem with litter boxes. I definitely did not want to have a living room litter box, but I was trying to be cooperative, especially since we’re just getting to know each other.

I recently found out that there has not been a second litter box this entire time and that the only litter box that we have had has been the one in the living room. I feel I’m justified in my anger, that I do feel like I’ve been lied to this whole time thinking that there was two litter boxes when there was actually only one and the only one has been in the common area the whole time. (She explained that she had to throw one away because it was broken, and that she plans to get a second one eventually).

Would I be TA if I tell her definitively that she needs to move the litter box into her room? And would I be TA to say that since we’ve only had one litter box this whole time we don’t need a second litter box for the common areas and that we actually only need the one and it has to be in her room?

