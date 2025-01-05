Her Roommate’s Guy Friends Leave Their Shared Bathroom In A Gross State, So She Decided To Use A Different Bathroom In Protest

If you lived with a roommate who was messy and you had the option of having your own bathroom instead of sharing a bathroom with this roommate, would you switch to the empty bathroom?

That’s the situation in today’s story, but the roommate who switches bathrooms is wondering if she made a mistake.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for switching bathrooms cause my suite-mate kept having messy people over. Recently, I started my first semester of college, and I’m currently staying in a dorm. At the beginning of the semester, I had two suitemates—let’s call them Nia and Rae. I live in a suite-style dorm where I have my own room but share a bathroom with one other person and a living room with everyone else. The dorm is designed for four people, but due to my cohort having very few girls, we were short one. Recently, Nia left, leaving me with just Rae.

She decorated the bathroom and cleans the bathroom.

At the beginning of the semester, I decided to make the dorm feel a little more like home and decorated the bathroom. I provided pretty much everything. While I can be a bit of a neat freak, I typically try not to make it Rae’s problem. I clean the bathroom every weekend or so because I get grossed out pretty easily.

Rae’s guy friends make the bathroom pretty gross.

Here’s where the problem starts. Rae frequently has guys over, and yes, they do the ✨boombayah✨. I have no issue with that—while I’m personally not into it, as long as it doesn’t get through my headphones, it’s not my business. My problem is that whenever she has people over, they leave the bathroom and shower messy (not flushing, leaving pee on the seat and floor, etc.).

She confronted Rae about it.

Annoyed, I brought it up to Rae. She said she’d try harder and that she appreciated everything I did, but nothing changed. The last straw for me was finding a wad of poop in the toilet. After that, I moved all my stuff to the other bathroom since our original suite-mate Nia left and that bathroom was now free.

She wonders if she was cruel to Rae.

A few days ago, I was talking to a mutual friend, and they said they felt me leaving the bathroom bare was harsh and that I was indirectly shaming Rae. They argued it wasn’t technically Rae’s fault that some guys were messy and suggested I see a therapist if I can’t handle a messy bathroom from time to time. Looking back, was I too harsh?

If there is a free bathroom that nobody else is using, I say use it! It sounds like an easy solution for each roommate to have her own bathroom, but maybe she could explain this reasoning to Rae.

