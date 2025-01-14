Her Supervisor Required Her To Get A Doctor’s Certificate, So She Did And Was Able To Enjoy More Vacation Days

Some managers are very strict when it comes to sick leaves.

This woman asked to work from home because she was not feeling well.

Her supervisor did not agree and asked her to get a doctor’s certificate instead. Complying with that request really worked in her favor!

Read the story below to find out all the details.

Denied WFH for one day but got 3 days on sick leave. This happened over the December holiday season. I took a week off to celebrate Christmas with family. But unfortunately, I got a severe fever with a cold (tested negative several times over for Covid). So my holiday week was spent laid up in bed and/or the couch watching Netflix, drinking soup, and sleeping. All socializing was cancelled.

This woman had a fever but could work at home.

I work at a clinic. Just to be safe, I decided to err on the side of caution and take a WFH following the weekend. I was not actively having a fever but had a terrible cough that would leave me hacking up phlegm every hour. I could do my work on a computer, and it did not require me to physically be at the clinic.

Her supervisor did not agree.

My company does not allow for self-reporting sick leave (I know). But they will let you WFH if you need another day and aren’t required to be around. I called my immediate supervisor (a new joinee) on Friday morning to request the Monday as WFH. She told me that she does not “believe in WFH” and needs a doctor’s certificate to approve my day off, and nothing else mattered.

She was required to submit a doctor’s certificate.

“Come back on Tuesday with a doctor’s certificate,” she said. Alrighty then. I went to a doctor on Sunday who said I wasn’t well enough to go into work and proceeded to give me the next 3 days off.

So, she sent a certificate to her supervisor and the HR.

I wrote a polite email with the certificate attached to HR and the supervisor. When I went back to work on Thursday, she was visibly unhappy, and did not speak to me at all. You can bet I was smiling all day! The best part was that I spent those 3 days outside in the sun and relaxing at a secluded beach. Just enough to make up for not being able to have a cozy Christmas.

It’s a good thing she went to the doctor!

Sometimes following the rules works in your favor.

