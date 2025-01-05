Her Younger Cousin Moved In With Her, But Now She’s Jealous That The Cousin Spends More Time With A Neighbor Than With Her

What would you do if a younger cousin who you don’t really know needed a place to stay? Would you let the cousin move in with you?

That’s the situation in today’s story, and the two cousins still don’t know each other very well. Instead, the younger cousin spends most of her time at a neighbor’s house, and the older cousin thinks this might be a problem.

WIBTA if i started limiting how much time my cousin spends at my neighbor’s house I’m (30f) taking care of my little cousin (17f) because her grandparents (she lived with them before me) couldn’t take care of her anymore. We barely knew each other before she moved in and at first she’d stay in her room all day, she’d sometimes come out for meals but would usually just eat in her room or not eat at all. She also tried running away 5 times in the first 3 weeks that she was here.

At the beginning of the month my neighbor (82f) invited me and my cousin over for dinner (her husband died and her kids live in different states so she invites me and the other neighbors over pretty often for some company) and my cousin hit it off with her immediately. She’s at my neighbor’s house for hours every day now and helps her with her dog and runs errands with her and they cook and bake together and watch movies every weekend. My neighbor says she loves having my cousin over and says my cousin is like “the granddaughter she always wanted” (she doesn’t have any grandkids). And my cousin says spending time with my neighbor makes her feel less homesick.

And since she started hanging out with my neighbor, she hasn’t tried to run away and her attendance and grades at school have improved a lot. But she spends hours a day there and doesn’t even try to spend time with me.

I even heard her say she wishes she could live with the neighbor instead of me.

She’s been here since the beginning of February and I still barely know anything about her except that she likes theatre and dance. I’m thinking of limiting the amount of time my cousin spends at my neighbor’s house to an hour a day on school days and 2 hours on weekends but I’m not sure if I should because it seems to be helping my cousin and neighbor a lot.

